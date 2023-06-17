Home » DRC: Félix Tshisekedi worried about deteriorating conditions for business creation
News

DRC: Félix Tshisekedi worried about deteriorating conditions for business creation

by admin
DRC: Félix Tshisekedi worried about deteriorating conditions for business creation

DRC Presidency”/>

President Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi expressed his concern following the deterioration of the conditions for creating businesses in the Democratic Republic of Congo. This was indicated by the Minister of Communication, Government spokesman, Patrick Muyaya, when reading the report of the Council of Ministers meeting on Friday 16 June.

“Following up on the recommendations he had made, at the end of his communication on the need for the government to work to improve the business climate, and on the basis of the information in his possession, the President of the Republic dwelt again on the worrying situation of the one-stop shop for business creation (GUCE)”reported Patrick Muyaya.

According to the minutes, this entity, created to facilitate the installation of investors in the DRC and the formalization of the activities of economic operators, has unfortunately experienced, for some time, a dysfunction of its service characterized in particular by the non-waiting period. and discontinuity of service.

The President of the Republic has given guidelines for a quick solution.

“Given the seriousness of the situation, the President of the Republic has asked the Prime Minister to convene around him the main stakeholders to, in the short term, solve the difficulties of financing, support for agents and pooling of services. stakeholders who arise. In the medium term, it will be necessary to proceed in parallel with an evaluation of the reform of the one-stop shop, which should make it possible to identify the avenues likely to promote the optimization of the fulfillment of business formalities”, added Patrick Muyaya.

See also  Consul General Wang Jialei in Santa Cruz accepted an exclusive interview with Bolivia's "Responsibility" on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China — Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China

The Business Climate Unit should be put to use, concluded the government spokesperson.

You may also like

Valditara: “More money for the teachers involved in...

Bella Montoya dies a week after ‘reviving’ during...

Reporter’s Notes: China’s Desertification Control Program Helps Nigeria...

the official trailer of the comedy by and...

Jhon Puertas and Cristian Jaramillo, want to reach...

Hot air from the Sahara to Italy, peaks...

There is mist in my heart – breaking...

Mayor inspects the work of the November 11...

The precipitation in Guangdong tends to weaken from...

The Asolo Art Film Festival awards “FORMIDABILE BOCCIONI”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy