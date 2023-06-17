DRC: Félix Tshisekedi worried about deteriorating conditions for business creation

DRC Presidency”/>

President Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi expressed his concern following the deterioration of the conditions for creating businesses in the Democratic Republic of Congo. This was indicated by the Minister of Communication, Government spokesman, Patrick Muyaya, when reading the report of the Council of Ministers meeting on Friday 16 June.

“Following up on the recommendations he had made, at the end of his communication on the need for the government to work to improve the business climate, and on the basis of the information in his possession, the President of the Republic dwelt again on the worrying situation of the one-stop shop for business creation (GUCE)”reported Patrick Muyaya.

According to the minutes, this entity, created to facilitate the installation of investors in the DRC and the formalization of the activities of economic operators, has unfortunately experienced, for some time, a dysfunction of its service characterized in particular by the non-waiting period. and discontinuity of service.

The President of the Republic has given guidelines for a quick solution.

“Given the seriousness of the situation, the President of the Republic has asked the Prime Minister to convene around him the main stakeholders to, in the short term, solve the difficulties of financing, support for agents and pooling of services. stakeholders who arise. In the medium term, it will be necessary to proceed in parallel with an evaluation of the reform of the one-stop shop, which should make it possible to identify the avenues likely to promote the optimization of the fulfillment of business formalities”, added Patrick Muyaya.

The Business Climate Unit should be put to use, concluded the government spokesperson.