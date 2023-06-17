“Garden City”: Apache 207 conquers the album chart throne

Apache 207 has been well represented in the single charts for many weeks. Now he’s starting at the top with his new record “Gartenstadt”, which is connected to his homeland. His success story continues.

Apache 207 has been a staple of the single charts for weeks. The 25-year-old rapper and singer is now conquering the album charts with his new record “Gartenstadt”. As the highest newcomer, Apache 207 secures the throne of the Official German Charts, determined by GfK Entertainment.

One Direction star Niall Horan’s “The Show” takes him straight to number two, while “Sing mein Song – Das Barterkonzert, Vol. 10” fights for third place. Completing the top five are Stray Kids (“5-Star”) in fourth and Peter Fox (51, “Love Songs”) in fifth.

Incidentally, the name of Apache’s latest album has an autobiographical reference; the musician with Turkish roots grew up in the Gartenstadt district of Ludwigshafen. It is a bit reminiscent of how colleague Sido once celebrated the Märkisches Viertel musically.

Otto’s “Friesenjunge” in singles in front

Even if the “Friesenjung” new version by Ski Aggu, Joost and Otto Waalkes continues to lead the single charts, Apache 207 is also doing well here. His joint song “Komet” with 77-year-old Udo Lindenberg, which has been in the single charts for 21 weeks, is number two. With “If that stays that way”, “What do you know already” – the highest new entry of the week on the four – and “Breaking Your Heart” Apache 207 also occupies the other places in the top five.

Anyone who wants to hear the new Apache songs live will have the opportunity to do so this summer. The rapper is on an open-air tour and, according to his website, performs in Mannheim, Dresden, Freiburg, Essen and Berlin between July and September. There are also some festival appearances, such as this weekend at the Lido Sounds in Linz or in August at the Zurich Openair.