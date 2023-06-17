Home » Bing widgets come to iOS
As Bing AI prepares to land on Chrome and Safari, Microsoft looks to Apple also with regard to mobile devices, proposing two new Bing widgets for the iOS operating system.

These are two widgets designed to make it faster to start conversations with the chatbot animato da ChatGPTunlike the 14 already present on the Android platform.

To apply one of the two widgets on your home screen, all you have to do is install Bing and do what you normally would to add one from any other service, hold and scroll until you find the ones from Bing.

At this point you can choose between a widget with a classic halo background or with dynamic backgrounds based on Bing photos, a bit like the desktop of Windows 11 if you decide to have it changed every day.

We recall that starting from iOS 17 the widgets have become dynamic: presented from the stage of WWDC 2023 where, among other things, the new M2 Ultra processors for Mac Studio and Mac Pro and the viewer Apple Vision Prothat of dynamic widgets represents a real novelty, which aims to make the experience of using Cupertino smartphones even more immersive, fluid and aesthetically satisfying.

