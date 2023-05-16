DRC: start of the external electoral file audit

APPRECIATE”/>

The external audit of the electoral register of the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) began on Monday May 15 in Kinshasa. This operation began with an exchange meeting between the members of the CENI and the mixed team of national and international experts selected following a call for applications launched on May 9. According to a dispatch from the CENI, only five severed experts are hard at work. This mixed team has until May 20 to carry out this task.

According to the CENI dispatch, the overall objective of the external audit of the electoral register is, on the one hand, to evaluate the current system of identification and registration of voters, in order to identify the strengths and weaknesses and identify possible corrective measures.

On the other hand, this approach also aims to formulate, if necessary, substantial recommendations aimed at improving the quality and integrity of the electoral register.

Regarding the experts to carry out the audit, the CENI informs that in response to its call for applications, it received 212 files, submitted by both nationals and internationals. The CENI Bureau thus met last Saturday to proceed with the selection of service providers and proceed with the constitution of the mixed mission to undertake the external audit of the electoral register.

According to the CENI, its major concern is to respect its calendar published since November 2022 in which all the operations and activities relating to the ongoing electoral process are detailed in order to organize the 2023 elections within the constitutional deadlines. It is also keen to strengthen relationships with stakeholders for greater trust and transparency.