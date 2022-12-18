The firefighters of Pordenone and San Vito al Tagliamento intervened, after 11 on Saturday 17 December, for two road accidents respectively in Cordenons and Chions.

The firefighters of the headquarters in via Interna rushed to a collision between two cars at the intersection between via Mazzini and via Cervel. In the impact, the cars were damaged while the people, who got out independently from the cockpits, were unharmed.

The firefighters made the scenario safe while the medical personnel checked the conditions of the people involved. The local Cordenons police are present.

The firefighters of San Vito al Tagliamento always intervened for a collision between two cars, in Chions, near the intersection between via Osoppo and via Cadore. One car ended up in the ditch, while the other remained on the road, both without serious damage. Of the two drivers, only one was taken to hospital.