Since 1972, the MS-Team Cockpit association has organized a wide variety of motorsport races. And in the 50th year of all things, in August 2022, a tragic accident occurred at the Carinthian IWD Auto Small Slalom Cup in Reichenau. After crossing the finish line, the driver of a 300 hp Toyota made a “ring” and raced into the crowd of spectators. Ten people were injured, six of them seriously, including children.