A driver of a private vehicle almost stars in a tragedy, in Bogotá, after he hit a police officer. The man was forcibly lowered and the scene was recorded on video.

After President Gustavo Petro announced that the possible blocking of transport technology platforms was being studied, Hundreds of drivers were planted on the different roads of the country to demonstrate against the government’s announcement.

The demonstrators generated strong blockades on 26th street, which leads to the El Dorado airport, for which reason the authorities had to go to the sector to release the traffic.

Subsequently, the uniformed officers proceeded to use force to clear the area, however, one of these was the victim of a driver who hit him with his vehicle.

Thus, in view of this fact, the members of the National Police ordered the offender to get out of the vehicle, but he refused, so that they proceeded to break his windows to lower him by force.

The scene was recorded on video and showed the intolerance of some citizens against the public force that he was doing his duty.

#BOGOTA. This was the way a policeman took a driver out of the car, after he ran over another uniformed man in the middle of the protests last night in the city. Police reported that the injured man is under hospital care. pic.twitter.com/T49kH3H0OM – ÚltimaHoraCaracol (@UltimaHoraCR) January 31, 2023

Blocking and fines for those who use the platforms?

The controversial project generated criticism at the national level after raising not only the blocking of the platforms, but also the imposition of fines for those who use it.

On the other hand, the initiative caused great rejection, given that would leave more than 100,000 people jobless, so that mobilizations were announced at the national level like the early hours of this Tuesday.

In this sense, the National Government was forced to modify the project, which would be included in the negotiations in order to be regulated and an agreement is reached with the taxi drivers union, as well as with the platform drivers union.

“We have not been saying that we intend to prohibit what has to do with the platforms, what we seek is that those who use them do so within the framework of the law. If the platform provides the service in accordance with the law, we have no problems,” said Guillermo Reyes, Minister of Transportation.

Meanwhile, the draft of the project proposed by the Superintendence of Transportation still contemplates fines of up to 10,000,000 pesos, so Minister Reyes assured that they first seek to specify with those involved before filing it.

Photo: Capture Twitter

Comments