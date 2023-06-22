Drivers should not use the newly paved section of the Bonda – El Curval road

Paving needs a drying phase, so vehicular mobility should not be allowed.

district administration has been advancing the improvement of 3 kilometers of the Bonda – El Curval road, which includes the Paving of 1.5 km from the Police station to the Pénjamo bridge.

The work, which is executed by the Sustainable Urban Development and Renewal Company of Santa Marta, Edus, is in the process of rigid concrete paving in said section; so the District Administration calls on drivers not to use the road which is under construction and is not enabled for vehicular traffic.

The above is due to the fact that the paving needs a drying phasefor which vehicular mobility should not be allowed, and for this, the contractor made the enclosures necessary and signaling in order to prevent vehicles from entering the work area.

It should be noted that when the concrete is cast, time must be given for it to acquire its resistance, therefore, it is necessary to wait a period of time to enable the use of the road. However, some drivers, lacking civic culture, are using it, disrespecting the notices.

“For the safety of the work, the necessary demarcation was carried out by the contractor to avoid situations with the vehicles, such as what is being evidenced. If the road is used without waiting for the concrete to take resistance, there will be deterioration in it before delivery, which would harm the work, which benefits more than 20,000 people in Bonda,” said the Edus manager. , Diela Garces.

The official made a called on drivers to refrain from using the sections that are underwayrespect the demarcations that exist to advance the work and be able to deliver this road transformation that is part of the change works.

