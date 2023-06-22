Microsoft World Championship will have the participation of Peruvian students – EntornoInteligente

PERUVIAN STUDENTS WILL PARTICIPATE IN THE MICROSOFT OFFICE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP IN THE UNITED STATES

Young Peruvian schoolchildren recently won the qualifiers that were held at the Los Olivos headquarters of the Continental University, and will now represent us in the 2023 Microsoft Office Specialist World Championship, which will take place in Orlando, Florida, at the end of July.

Lima, June 13, 2023.- A delegation of young Peruvians in school years will represent our country in the 2023 Microsoft Office Specialist World Championship, a contest that tests the skills and technological prowess of thousands of students around the world in various tools such as Excel, Word and PowerPoint.

This year 2023, the Peruvian delegation is made up of students from different origins of the country. Kelly Allissa Ramos Ríos, from the Los Sagrados Corazones de Arequipa school, winner in the 2019 category of the PowerPoint 2019 program; Karine Salirrosas Pumachagua, from the Toribio Rodriguez de Mendoza school in Metropolitan Lima, winner in the 2016 PowerPoint 2016 category; in the Excel 2019 category, the young José Antonio Condori Manturano; in the Excel 2016 category, Adrian Andia Zegarra, from the Peruvian Chino Juan XXIII school; In the Word 2019 category, the winner is Michelle Lozano Vega from the Peruvian Italian Domingo Savio school. And in the Word 2016 category, the winner is Eymi Marisa Canal Yunguri from COAR Cusco.

The six young Peruvians will have the opportunity to travel to the world championship in Disney World, Orlando, competing with young people from different parts of the world such as Asians, North Americans, Europeans and Latin Americans.

It should be noted that the participation of this Peruvian delegation in the United States will take place thanks to the sponsorship of the Continental University of Florida, Wempo and Grupo Edutec.

In this regard, Carla Muñiz de los Ríos, CEO of the Peruvian startup Wempo, explained that the students “were selected after a competition held on May 16, where more than 38 schools nationwide from Arequipa, Cusco, La Libertad, Lima Provinces, Lambayeque, Metropolitan Lima and Moquegua, will now have the opportunity to go to the 2023 Microsoft Office Specialist World Championship”, he said.

It should be noted that the Microsoft Office Specialist 2023 World Championship is a contest that aims to inspire, educate and encourage students to learn basic technological tools from school and create digital skills that will serve them for the present and also for the future. the future.

“According to the World Economic Forum, by 2030, 70% of jobs will be crossed by technology“, therefore, it is important that they are encouraged to learn technology from a young age as it will help them to develop in an environment that is increasingly digital ”, explains Carla Muñiz de los Ríos, CEO of Wempo.

On the other hand, Carolina Barrios Verand, executive director of the Continental University of Florida, congratulated all the winners and national representatives for their drive and dedication. “At Continental University of Florida, we are committed to democratizing education and making it accessible to all who want to gain knowledge and skills to advance their careers and achieve their personal goals. We have adopted an innovative and flexible approach that adapts to the individual needs and circumstances of our students. We bet on talented young people who have the vocation to lead and serve,” said Barrios Verand.

Likewise, during the championship held in May and at the award ceremony, the representative authorities were Alexandra Castro, Marketing Manager of Continental University of Florida; Adalid Bruno, Senior Regional Manager Sales of Certiport USA; Lucia Acurio, President of the Edutec Group; Carla Muñiz CEO and Founder of Wempo and Luis Alberto Quintanilla, Director of the Regional Directorate of Education of Metropolitan Lima DRELM, who congratulated the students for representing each educational institution with talent and valuable effort.

