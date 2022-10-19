A new game begins for the Municipality, which would like to give Dynamo Vellai and the whole fraction a redeveloped sports area, creating a multipurpose field where to practice various disciplines and a football field with synthetic grass. For this reason, a technical-economic feasibility project was approved by the municipal council to be nominated for the ministerial tender “Sport and suburbs 2022”, which provides for the disbursement of a contribution for a maximum amount equal to 85 percent of the total amount of the project with a maximum ceiling of 800 thousand euros.

The intervention aims to redevelop the sports area of ​​Vellai with the aim of increasing the usability of the facility with the creation of a playground with a synthetic grass base for training complete with lighting and irrigation systems; the completion of the existing platform through the arrangement of the fund, the tracing of the playing surfaces and the provision of the necessary equipment; the perimeter fence; plus the arrangement and extension of the car park.

An ambitious operation, which goes in the direction of carrying out an intervention to improve the sports structure in the fraction, to meet the society that represents an important piece in the social fabric. The sports councilor Maurizio Zatta underlines this: «In Vellai there is a sports club with over one hundred youngsters that is playing an extraordinary social role. Not only does football, but also organizes initiatives of other sports disciplines and deserves to have a better space available. So we have prepared this project which upgrades not only the sports facilities, but the whole area including the parking lots, ”he explains.

«Now comes the difficult thing, that is to recover the resources. “Sport and suburbs” is a call released on June 15 in which the timing of the presentation of projects is favored and it was necessary to be ready to have more chances to enter the ranking. As a new administration we have been operational since mid-July and have not found any projects to submit, so we quickly prepared this question. We do not want to deceive anyone in this sense, because currently there are no funds, but we will strive to find them “, says the councilor for sport, who had indicated the Vellai field among the priorities also in the electoral campaign” We will follow the project carefully , because it is an area that must be redeveloped », reiterates Maurizio Zatta. He adds: “In the hamlets there are important realities that must be supported”.