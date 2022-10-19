A conference on aeronautical medicine and aerospace will start tomorrow in Palermo organized by the Order of Surgeons and Dentists (Omceo) in collaboration with the Italian Air Force (AMI) health corps and the support of the Ministry of Health and of the National Civil Aviation Authority (ENAC). The conference will be held starting at 10:00 at the headquarters of the Order of Doctors of the Sicilian capital in Villa Magnisi.

It will be a day of study and debate open to civilian, military and institutional doctors. The theme of the study day is the rescue operations to be carried out during emergencies. We will talk about the medical treatment of the patient on the Air Force aircraft; of his transfer; of national and international alert procedures with the use of men and means. There will also be a focus on the future of aerospace medicine and suborbital flights.

Among the topics at the center of the conference is also the logistics organization in the territory, compared with the experience gained in Sicily by the emergency emergency system of 118 and that of the Maritime, Air and Border Health Office (Usmaf). Among the case studies also the activity of the infirmary of the military airport “Mario De Bernardo” in Pratica di Mare (Rome), a garrison of excellence in aero-medical evacuation on the front line during the pandemic.