Home Health Conference in Palermo on aeronautical medicine
Health

Conference in Palermo on aeronautical medicine

by admin
Conference in Palermo on aeronautical medicine

A conference on aeronautical medicine and aerospace will start tomorrow in Palermo organized by the Order of Surgeons and Dentists (Omceo) in collaboration with the Italian Air Force (AMI) health corps and the support of the Ministry of Health and of the National Civil Aviation Authority (ENAC). The conference will be held starting at 10:00 at the headquarters of the Order of Doctors of the Sicilian capital in Villa Magnisi.

It will be a day of study and debate open to civilian, military and institutional doctors. The theme of the study day is the rescue operations to be carried out during emergencies. We will talk about the medical treatment of the patient on the Air Force aircraft; of his transfer; of national and international alert procedures with the use of men and means. There will also be a focus on the future of aerospace medicine and suborbital flights.

Among the topics at the center of the conference is also the logistics organization in the territory, compared with the experience gained in Sicily by the emergency emergency system of 118 and that of the Maritime, Air and Border Health Office (Usmaf). Among the case studies also the activity of the infirmary of the military airport “Mario De Bernardo” in Pratica di Mare (Rome), a garrison of excellence in aero-medical evacuation on the front line during the pandemic.

Gic – 1247470

AVIONEWS – World Aeronautical Press Agency

See also  "JUST DANCE 2021" Season 3 "FESTIVAL!" Here Comes-Just Dance 2021

You may also like

Diabetic retinopathy for 1 out of 3 patients,...

Generalized myasthenia gravis, new therapy approved

Gaslini, Franscesca Faravelli appointed director of the Genomics...

Salute Festival, grand finale with the music and...

Coffee, if you are taking these drugs you...

INPS finally recognizes invalidity and accompaniment pensions, legislation,...

Ukraine, WHO: “623 attacks on health care with...

$ 70 million deal between GSK and Tempus...

How to tone your legs and buttocks in...

ALS leaps and bounds, new drug discovered that...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy