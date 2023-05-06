Drought and Heat – Wildfires and Floods in Western Canada

Climate change is also evident in western Canada. (dpa central image / Patrick Pleul)

The province of Alberta is hardest hit by forest fires. More than 70 active fires were recently reported there, several of which have gotten out of control. According to the authorities, around 13,000 residents were asked to leave their homes.

Several fires are also active inland in the Pacific province of British Columbia. The south of the province is also affected by rapid snowmelt, which is causing rivers to rise. Some have already burst their banks.

This message was broadcast on Deutschlandfunk on May 6th, 2023.