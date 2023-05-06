Football: Japan, Iniesta will leave Kobe this summer – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TOKYO, MAY 06 – Spanish midfielder Andres Iniesta will leave Vissel Kobe, current leaders of the Japanese J-League, this summer. This was reported by the Kyodo Agency which cites a source familiar with the facts. Iniesta – who turns 39 next week – played in four consecutive World Cups for the Spain national team, for which he was capped 131 times, winning a World Cup in 2010 in South Africa.



After 22 years at Barcelona, ​​Iniesta moved to Vissel in the summer of 2018 and was instrumental in the club winning the 99th edition of the Emperor’s Cup in early 2020. In Kobe, the Spanish player receives an annual salary of around 30 million gross dollars (27.2 million euros per season), to which are added about 4 million dollars in sponsorships. This season, however, he has only played a few minutes in two league games. Iniesta, under contract until the end of this season, could continue his career elsewhere, reports the Japanese press, thanks to interest from clubs in the United States and the Middle East. (HANDLE).

