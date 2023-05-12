Home » Drought: Arm yourself with dwarf millet teff grass against a lack of food
Drought: Arm yourself with dwarf millet teff grass against a lack of food

Drought: Arm yourself with dwarf millet teff grass against a lack of food

The so-called teff grass is according to the provider a fast-growing dwarf millet, which is relatively drought tolerant and also quite tasty. According to Union Agricole Holding, it combines high yields with good forage quality. The network includes companies such as Schaumann, Gerswalder Mühle, Ligrana and Gut Hulsenberg.

The dwarf millet can be used as a catch crop in the field for field fodder production. This can be particularly worthwhile when, as in many places in previous years extreme drought also on meadows and pastures occurs.

