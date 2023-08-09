Drug controls in parks and green spaces in the city. New joint operation of the Police Headquarters, Carabinieri, Guardia di Finanza and local Police

URBAN SECURITY – Note dated 9 August 2023 by the Guardia di Finanza

In execution of the plan established by the Prefecture of Ferrara, yesterday afternoon, 8 August 2023, another joint extraordinary intervention was triggered by all the Police Forces aimed at controlling public order and safety near the railway station, in the parks and in the green spaces of the city, these areas where there have been major criticalities related to crimes of a predatory nature, drug dealing and clandestine immigration.

In detail, 7 patrols and 17 agents and soldiers from the Police Headquarters, from the local “Terre Estensi” Police Corps, from the Provincial Command of the Carabinieri and from the Provincial Command of the Guardia di Finanza, checked, also with the help of a unit from the Dog lovers of the local Police, the areas at greatest risk of degradation of the city, in particular those located in via Cassoli, Ortigara, IV Novembre, Krasnodar and its Walls, piazzale Castellina, piazzale Giordano Bruno, Parco Coletta without neglecting the areas near the station railway.

The attention of the patrols of the Police Forces employed has been extended, in addition to the people, to some commercial activities located in the controlled places, in order to prevent any illegal actions. A total of n. 57 people of which n. 38 foreigners, no. 4 businesses, 29 vehicles and high traffic violations.

During the inter-force activities, about 15 grams of narcotic substances including hashish and marijuana were seized, found abandoned in the areas inspected in various casings, thanks to the help of the local police dog unit which employed the Dutch shepherd Foras for the activity .

The joint activity is part of a series of initiatives that the Prefecture of Ferrara intends to launch in unison with all the police forces present in the area, to guarantee, in a transversal way, the necessary protection of legality in the various districts of the city ​​of Ferrara, operating a synergistic prevention activity on the phenomenon of drug dealing and on other manifestations of potential illegality.

(Interagency note by the Guardia di Finanza)

