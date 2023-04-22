Drug trafficking in the southwest of the country affects the security of Cali

Disturbingly for the authorities, Cali is becoming a center of drug trafficking negotiations in which the violation of human rights and the commission of crimes that affect life and coexistence in the capital of Valle del Cauca converge.

The Secretary of Justice of the capital of the Valley explained that the reason why our city is overwhelmed in matters of violence, happens because the control of these illicit economies is disputed by illegal armed groups and criminal gangs that are present in this city.

Two of the most significant causes of this worrisome scenario:

1. The proliferation of coca, marijuana and poppy crops for the production of drugs, in the departments of Valle del Cauca, Cauca and Nariño.

2. The illegal exploitation of gold in water and land that takes place in Chocó.

“Unfortunately, the phenomenon of drug trafficking that operates throughout the southwest of the country generates great pressure on Cali in terms of security. A good part of the actors that move the illicit economies around drugs use the city as a meeting space to forge or arrange their businesses and make account adjustments,” said Jimmy Dranguet Rodríguez, Secretary of Security and Justice of Cali.

The District Administration together with the Public Force are making every effort to attack this phenomenon.

Likewise, the concurrence of the Central Government to make the fight that is carried out locally against drugs more efficient is a very significant aspect based on economic injections and national strategies that eradicate illicit crops in the country.

For his part, Colonel Pablo Alvarado, coordinator of the District Security Observatory, insisted on the importance of uniting all the authorities of the Cali Metropolitan Area with neighboring departments, under the leadership of the Nation to effectively address the scourge of drug trafficking. that affects both Cali and the entire country.

