Drummond opened a job vacancy with a salary of $6 million

Through its social networks, the company Drummond Ltd. announced that a new job vacancy is available. This time it is a job opportunity for payroll analysts.

Those interested in applying for the position must have professional training in Accounting or Systems Engineeringbe bilingual with 30% English proficiency (A1/A2), have a valid driver’s license (Category B1 onwards) and more than 4 years of experience in payroll administration.

In turn, applicants must have specific knowledge in labor, accounting and tax regulations, accounting information systems, database management, mastery of office tools, specifically Access and Advanced Excel.

According to the company, those with teamwork skills, analytical skills, effective communication, results orientation and learning ability.

“In compliance with our selection policy, preference will be given to native personnel residing in one of the municipalities of the mining corridor (La Jagua de Ibirico, El Paso, Chiriguana, Becerril and/or Agustín Codazzi)”, the statement ends.

Apply here: