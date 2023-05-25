Home » Drunk on e-scooter: Two driver’s licenses gone
News

Drunk on e-scooter: Two driver’s licenses gone

by admin
Drunk on e-scooter: Two driver’s licenses gone

At around 4:20 a.m., the woman who was driving her electric scooter on Herrenberger Strasse was noticed by a police patrol and checked. Since an alcohol test showed a provisional value of about 1.2 per mille, she had to hand in a blood sample and her driver’s license. The same happened to the man who was checked at Haagtorplatz at around 4:50 a.m. He had a breath alcohol level of about 1.4 per mil. He was also given a blood sample and driver’s license. Both are now looking forward to a report to the public prosecutor’s office for drunk driving.

Same alcohol limits as driving a car

In their report, the police expressly refers to the legal situation: e-scooters are motor vehicles, which is why the same alcohol limits apply as when driving a car. Anyone who drives with 0.5 to 1.09 per mille commits an administrative offense that will result in a fine, usually in the amount of 500 euros, a month’s driving ban and two points in the Flensburg driving aptitude register. Anyone who drives an e-scooter with a blood alcohol level of 1.1 or more is committing a criminal offence. This can also be the case if you use the e-scooter with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.3 per mille and become conspicuous. During the probationary period and under the age of 21, the absolute ban on alcohol also applies on the e-scooter.

Some professionals and associations had a reference to the blood alcohol limit for e-scooter drivers at the traffic court day in Goslar to those demanded by cyclists, in the end the working group dealing with the topic spoke but against it.

See also  The first meeting of the Standing Committee of the Twelfth CPPCC was held

You may also like

Mayor of Sonsonate condemns alliance of opposition parties

Paranatación brings new gold for Risaralda in Intercollegiate

Ecuador will participate in the La Coruña Grand...

The love after Love

Symrise has to submit a mandatory takeover offer...

A riobambeño shining in the BMX elite

Payment platforms are increasing in the country

Tradition: Andorfer Volksfest goes into the next round

President Guillermo Lasso called for a national dialogue...

Lily Díaz comes out in defense of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy