Drunk on e-scooter: Two driver’s licenses gone

At around 4:20 a.m., the woman who was driving her electric scooter on Herrenberger Strasse was noticed by a police patrol and checked. Since an alcohol test showed a provisional value of about 1.2 per mille, she had to hand in a blood sample and her driver’s license. The same happened to the man who was checked at Haagtorplatz at around 4:50 a.m. He had a breath alcohol level of about 1.4 per mil. He was also given a blood sample and driver’s license. Both are now looking forward to a report to the public prosecutor’s office for drunk driving.

Same alcohol limits as driving a car

In their report, the police expressly refers to the legal situation: e-scooters are motor vehicles, which is why the same alcohol limits apply as when driving a car. Anyone who drives with 0.5 to 1.09 per mille commits an administrative offense that will result in a fine, usually in the amount of 500 euros, a month’s driving ban and two points in the Flensburg driving aptitude register. Anyone who drives an e-scooter with a blood alcohol level of 1.1 or more is committing a criminal offence. This can also be the case if you use the e-scooter with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.3 per mille and become conspicuous. During the probationary period and under the age of 21, the absolute ban on alcohol also applies on the e-scooter.

Some professionals and associations had a reference to the blood alcohol limit for e-scooter drivers at the traffic court day in Goslar to those demanded by cyclists, in the end the working group dealing with the topic spoke but against it.