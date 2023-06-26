Dual-purpose chicken: that’s what’s behind it

When it comes to marketing, good sales strategies can certainly achieve higher prices for the eggs of the dual-purpose hens. After the laying period, chicken farmers can market the hens as high-quality soup chickens. The chickens can also be used, so that all animals can be used.

Despite the good recycling, it is difficult to market eggs and meat profitably, depending on the region and location. Consumers are not always willing to help finance the more costly keeping of dual-purpose chickens by purchasing the more expensive products.

In addition, our changed eating habits are no longer used to the fibrous and leaner meat of the old chicken breeds. For many consumers, the chicken from the dual-purpose concept initially tastes different than the usual broiler.

