Due to lack of electricity, they block the access road to Universidad del Magdalena

Blockades continue due to lack of electricity in the neighborhoods of Santa Marta.

The residents of the neighborhoods near the University of Magdalena the roads were actually taken, after four days without electricity service in their homes.

Being 4:30 PM, the residents of Villa del Carmen, Villa Marbella and Los Laurales They blocked the transit of the sector with objects and vehicles. Given this, the Air-e company, in charge of supplying the electrical service, has not yet made any type of pronouncement.

Although it was a quiet protest, a video is circulating on social networks where a group of young people are seen facing stones on the uncovered street that connects the Troncal del Caribe sector with the entrance to the alma mater.

#Attention | Stone confrontations between young people in Santa Marta continue, this time in the sector of the University of Magdalena ▶️ pic.twitter.com/HVlqAt7prM – The Santa Marta Informer (@ElInformador_SM) August 9, 2023

