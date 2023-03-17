Home News Due to social conflicts, they ask to cancel more than 60 oil contracts
News

Due to social conflicts, they ask to cancel more than 60 oil contracts

by admin
Due to social conflicts, they ask to cancel more than 60 oil contracts

Following the recent events against the oil structure and other acts of insecurity in the country, the National Hydrocarbons Agency (ANH) reported that it has received more than 60 requests for termination of contracts in the last year.

The Vice President of Promotion and Assignment of Areas of the ANH, Andrés Bitar, informed that the contracts that request termination were notified exploratory activity and estimated that this was the same number of agreements reached during the government of former President Iván Duque.

“As an industry we are doing wrong if on the one hand we sign 60 contracts in four years, but in a single year we are receiving requests for determination of multiple contracts,” said Andrés Bitar who added that “we cannot continue thinking that hydrocarbons are going to save us for the rest of life, we have to start thinking about other sources.

According to Bitar, public order problems in Colombia continue to arise because it has not been possible to close the social gaps, especially in the regions.

It may interest you: They warn that the burden of health reform will fall on territorial entities

In this sense, the vice president of the ANH stated that it is time to reduce Colombia’s dependence on hydrocarbons; at the time, Andrés Bitar recognized that the resources provided by this sector are key to financing the energy transition.

We cannot continue thinking that hydrocarbons are going to save us for the rest of our lives.we have to start thinking about other sources of wealth generation and employability, without wanting to say under any circumstances that tomorrow we are going to pay for the switch to gas and oil,” he said.

See also  [Good start and good start]Guangdong anchors high quality and opens a new chapter of development_Guangming.com

In this sense, the Vice Minister (e) of Energy, Cristián Díaz, commented that for the moment no new contracts will be awarded. However, he pointed out that this does not mean “never again new contracts.”

“You have to continue exploring because there are contracts that for different reasons are not doing exploration activities. The first thing is to review what is there and put everything to work as far as possible and what is already working, see how we can improve it, ”added the vice minister (e).

You may also like

Will Radamel Falcao be a father again?

425 people from Linz were naturalized last year

60 days to complete the Housing Plan; term...

this will be the return of the fans...

Doping case HSV professional Vuskovic: The most important...

North Kivu oil companies on dry strike

They pursue a boat that was transporting cocaine

German Minister of Education travels to Taiwan |...

Leading African Innovators Awarded £4 Million To Reduce...

In Pereira the ‘Day of the Francophonie’ is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy