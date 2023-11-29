During the 10th collective study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Xi Jinping emphasized strengthening the construction of foreign-related legal systems to create favorable legal conditions and external environment – Xinmi Municipal People’s Government

Xi Jinping Emphasizes Strengthening Foreign-Related Legal Systems

During the 10th collective study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, President Xi Jinping emphasized the need to strengthen the construction of foreign-related legal systems to create a favorable legal environment and external conditions.

The session, held on November 27th, focused on the importance of foreign-related legal systems in promoting high-level opening up to the outside world and responding to external risks and challenges. Comrade Huang Huikang, a distinguished professor of Wuhan University, provided insight on the issue and offered work suggestions.

President Xi Jinping delivered an important speech highlighting the significance of the foreign-related legal system as an essential component of the national legal system. He stressed the role of the foreign-related legal system in consolidating fundamentals, stabilizing expectations, and benefiting the long-term development of the nation.

Xi Jinping outlined the systematic nature of foreign-related legal work, emphasizing the need for coordination between domestic and international affairs, development, and security. He called for the implementation of reforms, the building of efficient legal enforcement systems, and the strengthening of compliance awareness.

The President also emphasized the importance of safeguarding the international order based on international law, actively participating in the formulation of international rules, and promoting the rule of law in international relations. He reiterated the need to align the construction of foreign-related legal systems with the process of opening up to the outside world.

Furthermore, Xi Jinping highlighted the importance of strengthening professional talent training and team building in the field of foreign-related legal systems. He called for the cultivation of a group of individuals with strong political stances, excellent professional qualities, and proficiency in foreign-related legal practices.

In conclusion, President Xi Jinping stressed the need to strengthen confidence in the rule of law and promote the concepts and successful practices of foreign-related rule of law with Chinese characteristics. He emphasized the transformation and innovative development of China’s excellent traditional legal culture to give it a new era connotation.

The session concluded with a firm commitment to continue strengthening the construction of foreign-related legal systems to ensure a favorable legal environment for the steady and long-term development of Chinese-style modernization.

