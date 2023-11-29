Home » During the 10th collective study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Xi Jinping emphasized strengthening the construction of foreign-related legal systems to create favorable legal conditions and external environment – Xinmi Municipal People’s Government
News

During the 10th collective study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Xi Jinping emphasized strengthening the construction of foreign-related legal systems to create favorable legal conditions and external environment – Xinmi Municipal People’s Government

by admin

Xi Jinping Emphasizes Strengthening Foreign-Related Legal Systems

During the 10th collective study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, President Xi Jinping emphasized the need to strengthen the construction of foreign-related legal systems to create a favorable legal environment and external conditions.

The session, held on November 27th, focused on the importance of foreign-related legal systems in promoting high-level opening up to the outside world and responding to external risks and challenges. Comrade Huang Huikang, a distinguished professor of Wuhan University, provided insight on the issue and offered work suggestions.

President Xi Jinping delivered an important speech highlighting the significance of the foreign-related legal system as an essential component of the national legal system. He stressed the role of the foreign-related legal system in consolidating fundamentals, stabilizing expectations, and benefiting the long-term development of the nation.

Xi Jinping outlined the systematic nature of foreign-related legal work, emphasizing the need for coordination between domestic and international affairs, development, and security. He called for the implementation of reforms, the building of efficient legal enforcement systems, and the strengthening of compliance awareness.

The President also emphasized the importance of safeguarding the international order based on international law, actively participating in the formulation of international rules, and promoting the rule of law in international relations. He reiterated the need to align the construction of foreign-related legal systems with the process of opening up to the outside world.

Furthermore, Xi Jinping highlighted the importance of strengthening professional talent training and team building in the field of foreign-related legal systems. He called for the cultivation of a group of individuals with strong political stances, excellent professional qualities, and proficiency in foreign-related legal practices.

See also  driver ran over a police officer and was forcibly removed from the vehicle

In conclusion, President Xi Jinping stressed the need to strengthen confidence in the rule of law and promote the concepts and successful practices of foreign-related rule of law with Chinese characteristics. He emphasized the transformation and innovative development of China’s excellent traditional legal culture to give it a new era connotation.

The session concluded with a firm commitment to continue strengthening the construction of foreign-related legal systems to ensure a favorable legal environment for the steady and long-term development of Chinese-style modernization.

You may also like

Democratic Party selects 5 candidates from ‘Seoul Seodaemun-gu...

Salah Abdeslam challenges transfer to solitary confinement in...

Knokke-Heist declares war on beer bicycles with hefty...

Sexuality in adolescence | KienyKe

Former paramilitary leader returns to Colombia after 16...

Frankfurt, Germany, suspends lighting to celebrate Ramadan, in...

Change to daylight saving time in 2024 in...

Judge prohibited Mancuso from visiting Cesar’s apartment: Why?

Two Sessions Live Express丨Where are water conservancy funds...

Worker falls from the upper floor and is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy