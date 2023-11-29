L’Erbolario closes the year with five new stores

Listen to the audio version of the article

The Erbolario is about to conclude 2023, the year in which it celebrated 45 years

of activity, with the achievement of new goals. In the month of November the Lodi plant-based cosmetics company inaugurated 4 branded stores in as many

city: in Milan at Merlata Bloom, the largest shopping center in Europe in the heart of the Lombardy capital; in Rome in viale Libia 28, the artery where the commercial activities of the African neighborhood are concentrated; in Fiume Veneto at the Gran Shopping Granfiume shopping centre, a meeting and reference point for shopping and entertainment in the province of Pordenone; in Catania at the Katanè shopping center, located north of the city, between the gulf and Etna. Added to these is the upcoming opening, on Sunday 3 December, of a new point of sale in Florence, inside the Santa Maria Novella station.

The number of L’Erbolario stores present in Italy thus rises to 176, to which are added 16 stores abroad, for a total of 192. The new spaces are designed according to the typical characteristics of the brand’s stores, with a display of the entire range of products: from perfumed lines to face, body and hair treatments, up to sunscreens and products for children, to air fresheners for rooms and fabrics. Alongside cosmetics, there is the rich offer of Erbamea, sister company of L ‘Erbolario specialized in phytotherapeutics.

And, on the occasion of Christmas shopping, the brand’s latest cosmetic innovations, such as the Alba in Asia scented collection, inspired by the grace of the lotus flower, the Notte a Tangeri collection which draws on the dream imagery of Morocco and a new Holiday Calendar ‘Advent – to celebrate the 45th anniversary – which reconstructs the Lodi company headquarters in miniature immersed in its garden, and four new Beauty Secrets, gift packages enclosed in elegant reusable tin boxes and decorated with floral graphics.

The Click & Book and Collect in Store services are also active for the new points of sale, developed to offer customers new purchasing possibilities by exploiting the synergy between physical stores and the web. The Click & Book service allows you to book your favorite products online to purchase them in the selected store in just two hours; the Pickup in Store service allows you to pay online and then collect the products at the chosen point of sale.

