Sichuan Online News (Yang Yumeishan Channel Zeng Yongli) During the New Year’s Day of 2023, the Renshou County Public Security Bureau will keep an eye on hidden dangers, implement various security measures, and tighten the first line of defense to maintain social security. During the festival, the overall social situation in the county was stable, and the law and order were in good order.

Focus on traffic safety and focus on road traffic management

The traffic police of Renshou Public Security took into account the road traffic safety situation in the county at the end of the year and the beginning of the year, coordinated deployment and dispatch, strengthened the investigation of hidden dangers, kept a close eye on road surface control, and carried out publicity and guidance. During the festival, the civilian auxiliary police of the traffic police brigade were not afraid of the severe cold, stuck to their posts, and continued to fight to ensure that the road traffic in the area under their jurisdiction was safe, orderly, and smooth.

Focus on key places and do a solid job in the investigation of potential safety hazards

Renshou Public Security seized the key points at the end of the year and the beginning of the year, with the police station as the unit, and the relevant functional departments of the government to carry out dragnet-style security on the civil explosives units, fireworks and firecrackers sales enterprises, gas stations, and entertainment venues such as bars, KTVs, and Internet cafes in the county. Inspection, comprehensive investigation of potential safety hazards, implementation of rectification measures, and supervision of site operators to standardize management, ensuring “zero occurrence” of fire and safety accidents in the county.

Focus on social safety and focus on social patrols and prevention

During the New Year’s Day, Renshou Public Security dispatched more than 1,300 police officers to patrol 24 hours a day, operating a high-level duty model, centralized and unified dispatching, and coordinated police departments. They insisted on placing police forces on the street, stationing police in key areas, and bustling business districts without interruption Patrol, with multiple patrol groups interspersed in the back streets and alleys, to maximize the rate of seeing the police and handling affairs on the street. During the festival, through dynamic car inspections and foot inspections, more than 1,400 key places such as rental houses, hotels, entertainment venues, and Internet cafes were inspected, 60 conflicts and disputes were resolved, and 9 various hidden risks were investigated on a rolling basis.