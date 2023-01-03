Home World What happened to the Hollywood Hawkeye actor whose legs were run over by a snowplow?
What happened to the Hollywood Hawkeye actor whose legs were run over by a snowplow?

What happened to the Hollywood Hawkeye actor whose legs were run over by a snowplow?

　　#HollywoodHawkeye player was run over by a snowplow, what exactly happened? #According to a report by CNN on January 2 local time, Jeremy Renner, an American Hollywood actor and actor of “Eagle Eye” in the Marvel movie, had an accident while clearing snow in front of his house and was run over by a snowplow through the leg, causing massive blood loss. He was rushed to hospital for treatment in a critical condition but his vital signs are stable.

So far, Jeremy Renner has had two surgeries to treat injuries he sustained in the New Year’s snow removal accident, a source close to Jeremy revealed. “Jeremy’s injuries are serious,” he said.

Jeremy’s publicist confirmed on the 2nd, saying in a statement, “We can confirm that Jeremy’s injury is critical but stable. He was injured in an accident while clearing snow earlier today.” “He His family is with him and he is being well cared for.”

Details of the extent of Jeremy’s injuries and the cause of the crash are not yet known.

The 51-year-old Jeremy Renner has been nominated for two Oscars for his performances in “The Hurt Locker” and “The Town”. He also played the role of the superhero “Hawkeye” in many Marvel series movies.

