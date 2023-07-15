Udinese Market – Official: Camara is a new Juventus player

The Juventus player Etienne Camara has signed a five-year contract in the last few hours. Let’s go see all the details

The French footballer Etienne Camara officially became a new member of the squad of Udinese. There is talk of a deal concluded secretly and in a hurry by the Pozzo family team. A very interesting and above all young profile that could take the place of the Brazilian Walace (without major problems), especially at times when he needs to rest during the season. Let’s remember that last year Mr. Sottil didn’t miss even a match for the midfield pivot of the Friulians. Now let’s not waste any more time and let’s see all the details of the latest signature.

Etienne Camara is grew up in France, but in recent seasons he has moved to Huddersfield so that everyone can see his worth. Just this year the first matches played at a high level arrived. 20 appearances in the Championship and many of these as a starter despite his very young age. There is talk of a footballer who has done the whole process of youth with his nation. Now comes the chance to show off even with a team that plays in one of the top five European championships. We recall that Camara has signed a five-year one and a half million per season for the next five years. Let’s take a look at the official press release from the club that announced the newcomer.

The official statement

“Youth, technique and physicality: this is the identikit of the new Juventus midfielder Etienne Camara.

The Frenchman is officially a Udinese player who has bought the right to his sporting performances from Huddersfield outright. Etienne has signed a contract that will bind him to the club until 30 June 2027 with the option for another football season”. An excellent deal for the Juventus team who now intend to win as much as possible with the built team. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s see the latest releases on the market. Samardzic, this part

July 15, 2023

