Big start with two long-range hits in five minutes

Dynamo started stormy and with a lot of speed, but was caught cold. Marcel Costly drew three Dresdeners in the penalty area and crossed Denis Linsmayer, who slotted in with the inside to make it 1-0 for Ingolstadt (5th). Shortly thereafter, a long-range shot rang the bell on the other side: the hosts fended off a Lemmer cross too short into the backcourt, where Paul Will was lurking. The midfield clearer pulled off Vollspann without hesitation and threw the ball into the lower right corner – 1:1 (10th). As they celebrated, Will ran straight to the substitutes’ bench and hugged athletics coach Matthias Grahé, who thanked him for getting him fit for the starting XI just in time after an ankle injury.

Ex-Dynamo coach Guerino Capretti let Ingolstadt start with sharp pressing. As a result, Dresden had more problems building up the game, but on the other hand they had more space in midfield when overcoming the first line of attack. In any case, the Upper Bavarians developed an overweight. First Patrick Schmidt had the lead again with a side kick (26th), then the second ex-Dresdner Pascal Testroet failed after a will loss of the ball in his own penalty area to a foot defense by goalkeeper Stefan Drljaca (31st).

Arslan crowns top attack – Conteh cracks the post

In the final phase of the first half, the black and yellow used the space behind the FCI attacking press much better. Conteh pushed through after a solo on ex-FCI assault tank Stefan Kutschke, who forwarded the ball to Ahmet Arlsan in an exemplary manner. The goal scorer on duty didn't need to be asked twice and humorously placed the game device in the lower right corner – 2:1 (40th). A wonderful Conteh direct acceptance after a pass by Will even made it 3-1 before the break, but the ball hit the left post (44th).

Lemmer increased, Schanzer hit back immediately

Ingolstadt made a short run for the second half, but Dresden survived the urge phase without allowing a big chance. After that, the guests stabilized, while the Schanzer lost a lot of possession and invited Dynamo to counterattack. Arslan missed the 3:1 with a long-range shot (54th) and an oblique overhead kick (58th), which Lemmer made up for shortly after his submission. The winter new signing from Offenbach shook off opponent Maximilian Neuberger after a long ball into the top, went past the FCI keeper in a one-on-one duel and turned the thing from a tight angle into an empty goal (59th)!

As announced before, it was a wild ride. Because both teams almost dissolved the midfield, there were many goal area scenes on both sides at a high pace of play. At a corner, Donald Nduka unsurprisingly headed the quick 2:3 for Ingolstadt (61st).

FCI sent off, two yellow cards for Dresden

Although the home side pressed, Dynamo freed itself in the long run with good ball relays and was closer to the decision in an increasingly tough encounter than the ex-Bundesliga team was to equalization. Niklas Hauptmann (75′) and substitute Dennis Borkowski had the best chances (75′). In a heated final phase it rained yellow cards.

Ingolstadt's Valmir Sulejmani even saw two within a few seconds because he first half took off Borkowski's shirt and then had a nasty battle of words with him (84′). After being sent off, Dynamo managed to win with a majority over time. The only downside: Hauptmann and Borkowski picked up their fifth yellow cards and are suspended against Bayreuth on Saturday.

Dynamo celebrates, Capretti before the end?

Nevertheless, the SGD kickers were able to celebrate afterwards with 2,000 fans among 6,400 spectators in total. Dynamo jumps to third place for the first time, which is currently sufficient for a direct return to the second division, since second-placed Freiburg II is not eligible for promotion. According to the local newspaper “Donaukurier”, ex-coach Capretti may be on the verge of being eliminated from his new club after just four points in eight games.

Voices

Guerino Capretti (FC Ingolstadt coach): “In my opinion, the game could have gone either way. Even when we were behind, we didn’t give up. The will is always there, but of course the result isn’t. It’s painful.”