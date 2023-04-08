Home News Dynamo Dresden welcomes Rot-Weiss Essen – early present for the 70th?
Dynamo Dresden welcomes Rot-Weiss Essen – early present for the 70th?

Dynamo Dresden welcomes Rot-Weiss Essen – early present for the 70th?

“This backdrop is something special,” said Dresden coach Markus Anfang at the press conference on Thursday, knowing full well that his team could not only set the perfect mood for the club’s 70th anniversary celebrations next Wednesday, but also can take the next step towards returning to the second division at the same time.

Dynamo’s mixed home record

The last and admittedly rather messed-up home appearance against Bayreuth is at least forgotten after the away win in Osnabrück. Now there should be points again in front of a home crowd. “We are able to win every home game,” says Beginning. But he has no real explanation for the sometimes mixed performances in his own stadium (four defeats and five draws from 15 games). “Maybe it’s a coincidence that we lose more at home. But maybe the opponents are additionally motivated by the crowd and appear more relaxed.”

In any case, his team – as so often this season – will be the favorites against Essen. Ideally, with a win, third place, which would now entitle Stand to direct promotion, could be recaptured by Wehen Wiesbaden. The game against Essen will by no means be a sure-fire success. The draw in the first leg, which was fought with difficulty and only shortly before the end, is still present at the beginning. “Essen approached us very aggressively. It was a difficult game for us.” On Saturday, too, he expects that “Essen will stand up to us and cause problems until the end.”

