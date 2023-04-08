“This backdrop is something special,” said Dresden coach Markus Anfang at the press conference on Thursday, knowing full well that his team could not only set the perfect mood for the club’s 70th anniversary celebrations next Wednesday, but also can take the next step towards returning to the second division at the same time.

Dynamo’s mixed home record

The last and admittedly rather messed-up home appearance against Bayreuth is at least forgotten after the away win in Osnabrück. Now there should be points again in front of a home crowd. “We are able to win every home game,” says Beginning. But he has no real explanation for the sometimes mixed performances in his own stadium (four defeats and five draws from 15 games). “Maybe it’s a coincidence that we lose more at home. But maybe the opponents are additionally motivated by the crowd and appear more relaxed.”