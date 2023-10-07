E-exams possible in NRW from 2024

From the beginning of 2024, students and trainees in North Rhine-Westphalia will be able to choose whether they want to write the exams in the state compulsory subject examination and in the second state law examination by hand or electronically. Tests are currently underway under real conditions.

According to the North Rhine-Westphalia Ministry of Justice, over 100 legal trainees will write practice exams in the new examination rooms in Hamm on three days. Next week, over 140 students will write practice exams on another three days. There will then be comparable tests in the newly furnished rooms in Bielefeld, Bochum, Düsseldorf and Hürth.

According to the ministry, it is ensured that data loss in the event of technical disruptions is almost impossible. An affected examinee will be able to continue writing his or her exam within two minutes.

The e-exam is taking hold at different speeds in the federal states: trainees in Saxony-Anhalt and Rhineland-Palatinate have been able to write e-exams in the second exam for a long time, and students in Rhineland-Palatinate can now also write e-exams in the first exam. In Bavaria, the e-examination is scheduled to take place in the second exam in winter 2024, in Hamburg in the first and second exams at the beginning and April 2024, respectively.

Editorial team beck-aktuell, October 6, 2023.

