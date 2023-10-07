an imperial XV of France against Italy reaches the quarter-finals

French winger Damian Penaud scores a try against Italy, October 6, 2023, in Décines-Charpieu (Rhône). SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP

The suspense hardly lasted. A month after the start of the Rugby World Cup, the XV of France validated, Friday October 6 in Décines-Charpieu (Rhône), in the Lyon suburbs, its ticket for the quarter-finals, by inflicting a lesson on the Italian team (60-7). Barring an improbable turnaround in Group B, the partners of winger Damian Penaud, once again untenable, will face the South African title holders, Sunday October 15 (9 p.m.) at the Stade de France in Saint -Denis (Seine-Saint-Denis), for a place in the last square. “Clearly, a final awaits us”declared Fabien Galthié after the meeting, thinking of this confrontation.

During the week, the French coach warned about the “very strong reaction” expected of the Italians, “an injured Latin team” by the rout suffered against the All Blacks (17-96). But his troops attacked the match with the intention of not leaving the slightest hope to the Transalpines.

“We looked at what the Blacks did against themrevealed fullback Thomas Ramos. They had held the ball a lot during the first twenty minutes and had hurt them. We thought it would be nice to do the same. » Two minutes had not passed when Damian Penaud scored the first of eight French tries, following some undermining work by the French forwards.

“We hammered them in front, and behind, we were able to play with the gazelles we have”pictured scrum half Maxime Lucu, replacing Antoine Dupont following the French captain’s cheekbone injury against Namibia.

Under the eyes of the latter, whose return is hoped for the quarter-finals, in less than half an hour, the mass was said: Louis Bielle-Biarrey having imitated his counterpart from the opposite wing (13th), followed from fullback Thomas Ramos (22nd). “It happened quickly, the match was “killed” after twenty minutes”savored Fabien Galthié, highlighting “a desire to attack the match with everything we could do best”. Conscientious and meticulous, the French players recited their score.

“It’s hard to accept, but simple to understand”

Praised for their devastating kicking game and their art of scoring on quick recoveries, Charles Ollivon’s teammates tried hard at the start of the match not to let go of the ball (80% possession after a quarter of an hour of play). “We wanted to be head-on from the start and put in a lot of intensity”, insisted the French captain, who recovered the armband in the absence of Dupont. Behind the conquering forwards, the blue waves chewed through an Italian defense that was quickly at bay. “We lost the physical battle, and that’s the basis of this sport, summarized the transalpine captain, Michele Lamaro, after the meeting. It’s really simple: you are absorbed by the opposing forwards, and the spaces open up to the outside. It’s hard to accept but simple to understand. »

