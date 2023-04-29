Equal between Rome and Milan: everything happens in the recovery

Roma e Milan they equalize. The amazing thing is that it all happens in the final minutes. The Giallorossi took the lead, but the Rossoneri grabbed the draw immediately after. Atalanta can bend the Tour only in the final part of the race. Sanabria replies to Zappacosta, then Zappata takes care of giving the 3 points to the Goddess.

Turin-Atalanta 1-2

Atalanta conquers the Torino granata and returns to roar in the Champions League area: the great goal by Zapata at 88 he projects the team of Gasperini in sixth place just two lengths behind the Milan-Roma duo. The grenades, on the other hand, collect their third defeat in their last four home games, but at the triple whistle they are applause from the stadium. Juric think of the three races in a week and do more rotations than expected: the coach grants a rest shift to singo e VlasicLike this raises Lazaro on the right and starts from the first minute Miranchukthe great ex of the match, while Karamoh replaces the injured man Radonjic. In the midfield there is Linetty to support Ilic with Ricci who remains out, the defensive trio is confirmed with Djidji, Schuurs and Buongiorno. Gasperini has to deal with the many absences and comes under the Mole with just 19 players, on the bench he has only six movement pawns. The ballot between Hojlund e Zapata it is won by the Dane, for the rest the choices are forced with Djimsiti playing central defense between Toloi and Scalvini. Big hugs and greetings between Juric and Gasperini, then there challenge begins at a leisurely pace. Hojlund is caged by Schuurs while Miranchuk and Karamoh fail to add speed and quality, the game remains locked at 0-0. In the right lane, however, Lazaro struggles to keep up with Zappacosta and precisely from this side Atalanta breaks through: the former Toro puts the turbo on and leaves the Austrian behind, then sees that Milinkovic-Savic is placed very badly and, even from a tight angle, manages to beat him at the near post. The Nerazzurri made a first move and the 1992-born did not rejoice out of respect for his former fans, while Juric tried to restore his support by replacing Karamoh with Vlasic during the interval. The Croatian immediately frightens Sportiello with a shot from outside, Gasperini changes in attack by removing Hojlund and Pasalic for Zapata and Boga. The swirl of substitutions continues with Vojvoda and Ricci on one side and with Palomino on the otherTaurus fails to sting. Then, somewhat surprisingly, comes the equal grenade: Miranchuk shoots from outside and Sportiello blocks short, sanabria he slings on the ball and scores his tenth goal of the season. Juric’s team even tries to overturn it, but in the 88th minute they are mocked: Schuurs, author of a capital performance, slips in the chase Zapata and the Colombian finds a large net, putting an end to a fast that had lasted since November. It is the goal that closes the accounts, with Atalanta taking advantage of the draw between Rome and Milan and putting pressure on the competition. The Bull definitively says goodbye to the race in seventh place and remains at 42.

Rome-Milan 1-1

Incredible final at the Olimpico in the Champions League play-off between Rome and Milan. First the Giallorossi joy with the goal in the 93rd minute by Abraham then the exaltation rossonerathree minutes later, for equal time almost up of Saele makers. A thrilling conclusion to a match where everything happens in recovery, at the end of a confrontation dominated by competitive spirit and tactics with various fouls, injuries and yellow cards. The result is a 1-1 that leaves a point for both and practically intact the chances for Europe that counts in anticipation of Inter-Lazio which tomorrow will also serve as the green light at the Scudetto party in Naples. Abraham-Belotti, double center forward for Mourinho: this is the surprise move of the Portuguese, who actually fields this tandem for the second time in the championship, the fourth in the season. A choice to have more weight and outbursts forward, going in search of 2 against 2. Dybala starts from the benchWhile Pellegrini moves back to midfield but will link up with the attack. In defense he lacks Smalling: con Mancini e Ibanez there is Plums. To the right Literate preferred to Zalewski to try to stem Theo e Lion on that band. No surprises, however, in Pioli’s 4-2-3-1. Recovered Giroud, who returns to the centre-forward. Behind his back Brahim, Bennacer, Lion. In defense there is Calabria; Kjaer is also in the middle. Ready to go with Milan to play the match and Roma to act on the counterattack. After only a quarter of an hour the Giallorossi lose another piece of the defense Kumbulla gets hurt, who was back in the starting lineup just today, Bove enters in midfield and Cristante moves back in defence. Ptasted the first half hour with a few jolts and a lot of study on both sides, the first real opportunity was for the Giallorossi: everything started on the left, where Belotti protected the ball and served Spinazzola who went deep. Ball placed in front of the goal where Pellegrini bursts in and kicks first, however hitting Abraham practically on the goal line. Then the ball returns to Belotti who kicks badly. Calabria tries for Milan with a nice shot just wide, while in the final Mourinho’s team increases the engine revs but the advantage does not come.

See also The Chengdu Universiade basketball draw group was released, and the Chinese college men's basketball team was in the same group Poland_International Sports Federation_Ongoing_Project It is equal between Rome and Milan (Ansa)

Shooting

In the second half the Milan renounces Tomori injured and replaced by Thiaw. Physical problems also for Belotti Forced to go out per El Shaarawy. The match became livelier with chances on both sides: first the Pharaoh went close to 1-0 and then very chance Milan with Saelemaekers served perfectly by a wild Leao. A trend that will continue until the end of the match with moments of nervousness, several fouls (Ibanez’s bad one on Saelemaekers) and yellow cards. Mourinho and Pioli try to decide the match nailing the right substitution but to see the right opportunity for Rome and Milan we will have to wait for injury time where everything happens in an incredible final. Abraham scored in the third minute of stoppage time: Celik took the ball on the right and centered, then served Abraham in the middle, who lucidly placed a diagonal that left Maignan motionless. At the Olimpico the celebration for a Champions League is within reach which is stopped at the climax by Saelemaekers’ goal in the 97th minute who surprises Rui Patricio with a plate from two steps away and lets the ball pass under his legs. For Milan, a goal that drives away the ghosts of a very heavy knockout, while for Mourinho and his team it’s a cold shower for a Champions League for just four minutes that is very close and now to be conquered.