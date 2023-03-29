The investigation into Juventus’ fictitious capital gains also has effects in the rest of the world. La Fifa he announced to the British newspaper The Guardian: “Following a request from the FIGC, the disciplinary committee has decided to extend the sanctions imposed on several football managers to take effect worldwide“.

The reference is to Fabio Paratici, banned for 30 months. Unless your appeal to the Guarantee College is accepted, the former Juventus player will have to leave his position as sporting director of Tottenham.

In recent days the English club has Italian coach Antonio Conte sackedpromoting his deputy Cristian to lead the first team on the bench Star me.