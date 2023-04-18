E-procurement: public debate on technical rules continues

The public debate on the technical rules of e-procurement platforms continues. The new Code of public contracts provides for the drafting by AgID, in agreement with ANAC and with the Department for Digital Transformation, of a provision containing the technical requirements as well as the methods for certifying the digital procurement platforms used by the contracting stations for the performance of related activities the digital life cycle of public contracts.

For this reason, AgID, in collaboration with ANAC and DTD, has started a process of sharing with all market operators and subjects who in various capacities deal with e-procurement, preparatory to the definition of these rules.

The next appointment is divided into two sessions:

– Thursday 20 April, 3.00 pm, session dedicated to the comparison of the general requirements of the platforms and the functional requirements pursuant to art. 22;

– Wednesday 26 April, 3.00 pm session dedicated to the comparison of the interoperability requirements between the platforms and the enabling digital infrastructural services.

The invitation to discuss is addressed as a priority to all subjects who, directly or through agreements, develop and maintain a procurement platform compliant with the requirements of the Code and therefore with the Technical Rules.

To partecipate you must register via this link.

To consult the material presented and review the complete video recording of the comparison of 20 March 2023, it is possible to go to the section dedicated to e-procurement of the AgID website. In addition, you can review the playlist dedicated to the entire process of defining the technical rules published on the Youtube channel managed by AgID.

E-procurement in Italy: a digital revolution accompanied by AgID