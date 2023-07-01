E-procurement: the FAQ on the Technical rules for digital procurement has been published

On Monday 26 June, the Agency for Digital Italy, the Department for Digital Transformation and the National Anti-Corruption Authority presented during a public event the document containing the Technical Rules and the methods for certifying the procurement platforms of the PAs, in the context of the digitization of tenders, as required by the Public Contracts Code.

Event logged over 600 participantsincluding producers and platform managers, representatives of contracting authorities, aggregators, big public buyers and public administrations in general, state, regional and local.

Watch the video recording of the event

Download the material presented during the event:

Presentation of the Technical Rules

Interoperability solutions for e-procurement

The publication in the Official Gazette from the Technical rules for digital procurement represents the outcome of a permanent market consultation process initiated by AgID with an open approach, “open innovation“, with all the subjects belonging, in various capacities, to the Italian e-procurement ecosystem.

During the event, clarifications were provided by AgID, ANAC and DTD to the interpretative doubts posed by stakeholders over the last few weeks. These details are published in the FAQ section accessible on the AgID website. The document with the clarifications is already available online in draft format. Interested parties still have the opportunity to submit to AgID, no later than Wednesday 5 July, further interpretative doubts on the Technical Rules, which will integrate the published document. This can be done by writing to [email protected]

AgID will continue the sharing process started, providing support in the process of adopting the technical specifications, to which the procurement platforms will have to adapt by 1 January 2024. Also in this phase it is possible to book a meeting “One to One” with AgID, using the same email address.

To find out the entire process on the definition of the Technical Rules for digital procurement, AgID invites you to consult the playlist published on Youtube channel dedicated to innovative procurement and e-procurement, where records of all public comparisons carried out since March 2022 are available.

Furthermore, to view and download all the contributions produced by the Agency, as well as those received from other subjects in the sector, just access the section dedicated to the e-procurement technical rules on the website of the Agency for Digital Italy.

