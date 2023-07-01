The footballers of Panama advanced to the quarterfinals of the Gold Cup

The second win in the Panama group was arranged by José Fajardo and Amir Murillo. Both came through after the break. Karl Fabien adjusted the setup for Martinique in the final 1:2 in the fourth minute.

Panama became the second quarter-finalist of the ongoing championship after Mexico. Since participating in the final in 2005, she missed the top eight at the Gold Cup just two years ago. She played for the title back in 2013.

Gold Cup, Football Championship of North and Central AmericaGroup C: Martinique – Panama 1:2 (0:0)Goals: 90.+4 Fabien – 57. Fajardo, 69. Murillo.Group C: Salvador – Costa Rica 0:0

