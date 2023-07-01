At least 48 people have died in Londiani, Kenya in a major road accident

On Friday at a busy intersection in Londiani, a city in western Kenya, a large truck carrying a container overturned, running over eight cars, some motorcycles and several people walking on the side of the road: at least 48 people died and at least 30 they were injured. According to the local police there may be other people trapped under the wreckage. Second according to some witnesses, the driver of the truck would have lost control of the vehicle while trying to avoid a bus that had stopped in the middle of the road.

Road accidents are quite common in Kenya and other East African countries, mainly due to road conditions: according to the World Health Organization, Africa as a whole is the continent with the highest rate of road accidents in the world . Friday was one of the most serious in recent years.

