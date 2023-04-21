E-procurement: the public meeting dedicated to platform interoperability requirements on 4 May

Yesterday, Thursday 20 April, a new public debate organized by AgID, in collaboration with ANAC e Department for Digital Transformationon the definition of the technical rules that e-procurement platforms will have to comply with.

The new Code of public contractsin fact, entrusts AgID, in agreement with ANAC and the Department for Digital Transformation, with the drafting of the document containing the technical requirements as well as the methods of certification of the platforms.

They were over 100 participants to the public session, between market operators, contracting authorities, aggregators and stakeholders. The material presented is available in the section dedicated to e-procurement of the AgID website.

The public discussion, initiated by AgID, has the objective of involving all subjects who in various capacities deal with e-procurement to bring out proposals, critical issues and suggestions aimed at defining technical rules consistent with the current state of implementation of the supplying.

The next appointment, initially scheduled for April 26, will be held on May 4, 2023 at 3.00 pm. The session will be dedicated to discussing the interoperability requirements between the platforms and the enabling digital infrastructural services.

To participate you need to register via this link.

The invitation is addressed as a priority to all subjects who, directly or through agreements, develop and maintain a procurement platform compliant with the requirements of the Code and therefore with the Technical Rules.

Interested economic operators can also request an in-depth meeting One to One with AgID in days from 3 to 5 May through the mailbox [email protected], indicating a contact reference of the sender. It is also possible to send further written contributions to the same e-mail address.

The recording of all public comparisons carried out since March 2022 is organized in one playlist published on Youtube channel of AgID dedicated to innovative procurement and e-procurement. To receive real-time updates on video publications, we recommend subscribing to the channel.