Early retirement – The average retirement age has decreased in Ukraine

Due to the increase in the number of citizens entitled to early retirement (recipients of a survivor’s pension, recipients of disability pensions, combatants, etc.), the average retirement age is rapidly decreasing. This was announced during a meeting of the parliamentary committee on social policy and protection of veterans’ rights.

Currently, the average retirement age is 53.8 years. Although men and women have the right to receive an old-age pension after reaching the age of 60, 63 or 65.

As the committee emphasizes, this trend increases the burden on the solidarity system of mandatory state pension insurance, which is currently unprofitable and financed by the state.

In this regard, the legislation needs to be changed, in particular, it is about pension reform and the introduction of the accumulative pension system. The Minister of Social Policy of Ukraine, Oksana Zholnovych, stated during the telethon that the average contributions to accumulative pension provision should be at least 7-10% of the salary to ensure a decent pension.

“The average contribution that would cover all necessary expenses and save funds in their equivalent for a person is at least 7-10% of the payment. Today we expect up to 3%. It’s a bit small. It is obvious that the employee himself must contribute with his own funds so that his contribution is optimal and then it is possible to benefit from it.”she said.

As “FACTS” wrote, a new procedure for early retirement due to health conditions has been introduced in Ukraine.

Photo: Pixabay

