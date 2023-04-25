Again the internal between Pesce and Massa, and the silence of the Government

Alejandro Gomel reported in Modo Fontevecchiaby Net TV and Radio Perfil (FM 101.9), about the movements that took place yesterday in Government House, in the framework of a day overheated by the dollar rise.

Yesterday was a day full of rumors, where the dollar flew through the air, and in Goverment house some particular things happened.

The head of the Central Bank, Miguel Pesce, was seen entering the Casa Rosada. He spent a while talking to Alberto Fernandezand also with Julio Vitobello.

What is substantial is that something that we had seen when massa arrived to the Ministry of Economy, who asked to have the “complete keypad”. The reality is that he had it almost complete.

In the midst of the exchange crisis, Alberto Fernández met with the president of the Central Bank

Miguel Ángel Pesce remained at the Central Bank, who respond to Alberto Fernandezand in the AFIP Carlos Castagneto, a man of Cristina Kirchner.

Yesterday, when the consultations regarding the dollar were made, there was a kind of game of the Great Bonnet, “I sir, no sir, well then who has it.” Throwing the ball of responsibility to each other.

From Economy they say “Pesce is with Alberto, look at the BCRA”, in Casa Rosada, “if Massa has power, cross Hipólito Irigoyen and ask at the Palacio de Hacienda”, no one finished taking charge of what was happening with the dollar.

Pesce will continue to be the president of the BCRA, and nobody wanted to speak publicly about the dollar issue.

