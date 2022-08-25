PORDENONE. In the night between Wednesday 24 and Thursday 25 August, many citizens of the area between Cavasso, Frisanco and Meduno were suddenly awakened by an intense earthquake. A shock that was not felt only in the epicenter area, but a little throughout the Pordenone area.

It was 2.40 am when the seismographs recorded the tremendous earth movement of energy equal to 3.5 degrees on the Richter scale at a depth of “only” 8.8 kilometers.

Great fear for those who have felt the earth tremble and numerous reports have arrived to the firefighters, but no damage to people or property has been recorded.