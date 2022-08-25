Home News Earthquake in Friuli, earthquake of magnitude 3.5 in the province of Pordenone
News

Earthquake in Friuli, earthquake of magnitude 3.5 in the province of Pordenone

by admin
Earthquake in Friuli, earthquake of magnitude 3.5 in the province of Pordenone

PORDENONE. In the night between Wednesday 24 and Thursday 25 August, many citizens of the area between Cavasso, Frisanco and Meduno were suddenly awakened by an intense earthquake. A shock that was not felt only in the epicenter area, but a little throughout the Pordenone area.

It was 2.40 am when the seismographs recorded the tremendous earth movement of energy equal to 3.5 degrees on the Richter scale at a depth of “only” 8.8 kilometers.

Great fear for those who have felt the earth tremble and numerous reports have arrived to the firefighters, but no damage to people or property has been recorded.

See also  Saved from abandonment and adopted by a family, the Hound Bread killed by the blows of a hunter

You may also like

Tragedy in Castelfranco: 17-year-old boy on a bike...

China’s economic crisis ushered in another blow! Is...

Bari, the trial for stalking jumps for a...

Chongqing people are angry!Residents gathered and shouted: Do...

U.S. adds 7 Chinese institutions to export control...

Superbonus, Casa Zero asks for the release from...

11 enterprises in the field of smart industry...

Brutal beating in the center of Parma: 25...

The new national standard implements that the packaging...

“The hub of the mafia hires Cuban doctors”:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy