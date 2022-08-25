The GM: “For Pavia this is like a zero year, we must above all consolidate ourselves financially”

PAVIA

Riso Scotti begins the adventure again today. The appointment is at 5 pm in via Treves. After touching hell, Alberto Rai and Gianmarco Centinaio rolled up their sleeves and rebuilt the new season on the foundations left by Gianni Perruchon.

Perruchon, who is still the president, is unavailable these days, so it is the Rai general manager who manages everything.

«We finally start again – Rai affirms – everyone takes it for granted, but I can assure you that nothing is taken for granted. Luckily we have an important main sponsor like Riso Scotti as well as a company like Punto Edile with people like Fabio Monastero and Max Della Bianca who make us feel their contribution and who allow us the new season ».

What is the new corporate structure?

«We are evolving. Gianni is now in the clinic, but we will see him soon at the PalaRavizza. I carry out the duties of giemme and Nicola Ceriana has joined as manager. I’ll go to the bench. I worked together with coach Mazzetti to build the team. Attilio Caja was among the first to support the company. His intervention was very precious, a fixed point that gave us useful suggestions. He has shown his attachment to Omnia by purchasing some gold subscriptions, setting an example for others ».

You have built a fighting team, made up of many bets and some certainty.

«We have put together a group of players united by the desire to fight, not to give up, fighters, ready to fight and play with everyone. This is the fundamental starting point of the season. The goal is to find the right mix between grit and play. We have focused a lot on the motivations of the players. Last season she was a Riso Scotti with an elegant dress, this year she has a work suit, San Miniato model. That must be the example. The Tuscan team has created a model: great defense, hands on, reactivity, pressure throughout the game. For us it is a new path compared to what we have done in the past ».

How do you see the ranking of the group?

“Pavia? For me the three strongest teams on paper are Vigevano, Legnano and Livorno Libertas shore: they will play for the podium. Looking at the rosters, I see clearly the other Tuscans, Omegna, Sangiorgese, then we come with another small group, apart from the companies that have made the choice to build young teams. We enter the package of mid-table teams, aiming for eighth place to have the beautiful at home in the playoffs ».

Have you thought about creating a youth sector in the future?

“No, we have a great relationship with Here You Can. For us it is a zero year to consolidate the financial part. We must say thanks to Gianni Perruchon if we are here and at the end of the season the goal is to have a clear future in order to plan it in the best possible way ».

What could be the surprise players of Riso Scotti?

«The young people, starting with Gallizzi, on whom we focused in the control room. Lionel Abega has great physical skills and he may have space, but he will have to work hard to improve. Both Bedini and Coco, although young, have already had important experiences: the first played with Bergamo in the playoffs and the second played an excellent playoff series two seasons ago, staying on the pitch for a long time ». –