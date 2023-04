The Styrian diocesan bishop Wilhelm Krautwaschl put this year’s Easter message under the motto “Looking for the good”. Listening is important, a “listening heart is what I wish for Easter,” says Krautwaschl. Listening carefully to what the other needs. Even King Solomon wished from God: “Give me a listening heart.” Krautwaschl: “I wish all people this hearing heart of Solomon, so that they can help shape society supported by charity.”