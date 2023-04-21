Home » Eating in El Salvador is increasingly expensive
News

Eating in El Salvador is increasingly expensive

by admin
Eating in El Salvador is increasingly expensive

The Central American Institute of Fiscal Studies (ICEFI) affirms that the levels of inflation have caused a decrease in the purchasing power of people, especially due to the high increase in the prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages.

According to the latest report from the regional organization, the basic rural food basket rose $30.40 in the last year, reaching its current price after reaching $188.73 in March, its highest price in the last two decades, according to official records.

According to statistics from the National Statistics and Census Office (ONEC), the cost of feeding oneself in El Salvador is getting higher and higher and impacts families with fewer resources.

Last month, the rural CBA reached $188.73, its highest price in the last two decades, according to official records. International factors such as high oil prices, agricultural inputs and lagged effects of the covid-19 pandemic, have affected the variation. In March 2020, the average cost of a family to eat in this area was $145.90, that is, $42.83 less.

The Table for Food Sovereignty ensures that Salvadorans get less food every day and that they consume lower quality food.

“The high cost of the basic basket mainly impacts families that have less purchasing power, because they cannot afford food and therefore take different measures to deal with this, such as reducing portions or meal times,” said Krissia Romero. , spokesperson for the organization.

Different sectors and organizations have spoken out about the food crisis that this population group could face in the coming months, not only because of the high prices but also because of the climatic factors that could impact agriculture, their main source of income.

See also  Beijing Winter Paralympic Games | "Snow Rong Rong" goes live

In the urban area there have also been considerable increases in the price of the basic basket In March, the urban CBA presented an interannual variation of 13% ($28.14) Currently the basket includes 22 products for the urban area and 16 for the rural area , below the rest of the Central American countries.

You may also like

Tim acquires TS-Way and grows in the cybersecurity...

Denmark makes it easier to hire foreign workers...

the questions will start tomorrow

They sentenced to 20 years in prison for...

500 doses of marijuana seized

The 10 best books on Fausto Coppi –...

Twitter removes blue verification badge from non-paying users

JEP will hold a hearing for ‘false positives’...

Culture: Biancareddu, UNLA and Humanitarian Society centers for...

Child poverty increases in Argentina, affecting 54.2% of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy