Eating in El Salvador is increasingly expensive

The Central American Institute of Fiscal Studies (ICEFI) affirms that the levels of inflation have caused a decrease in the purchasing power of people, especially due to the high increase in the prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages.

According to the latest report from the regional organization, the basic rural food basket rose $30.40 in the last year, reaching its current price after reaching $188.73 in March, its highest price in the last two decades, according to official records.

According to statistics from the National Statistics and Census Office (ONEC), the cost of feeding oneself in El Salvador is getting higher and higher and impacts families with fewer resources.

Last month, the rural CBA reached $188.73, its highest price in the last two decades, according to official records. International factors such as high oil prices, agricultural inputs and lagged effects of the covid-19 pandemic, have affected the variation. In March 2020, the average cost of a family to eat in this area was $145.90, that is, $42.83 less.

The Table for Food Sovereignty ensures that Salvadorans get less food every day and that they consume lower quality food.

“The high cost of the basic basket mainly impacts families that have less purchasing power, because they cannot afford food and therefore take different measures to deal with this, such as reducing portions or meal times,” said Krissia Romero. , spokesperson for the organization.

Different sectors and organizations have spoken out about the food crisis that this population group could face in the coming months, not only because of the high prices but also because of the climatic factors that could impact agriculture, their main source of income.

In the urban area there have also been considerable increases in the price of the basic basket In March, the urban CBA presented an interannual variation of 13% ($28.14) Currently the basket includes 22 products for the urban area and 16 for the rural area , below the rest of the Central American countries.