Eberstalzell: Thief caught in the act

The owner of the village shop caught the Slovak trying to steal groceries around 12:35 p.m. on Saturday and called the police. During the interrogation, the thief admitted that he had already committed several such thefts. After consultation with the public prosecutor’s office in Wels, the 31-year-old was reported at large, the police said on Saturday evening.

