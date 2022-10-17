Home News Ecobonus, from Wednesday at 10 am motorbike and electric scooter reservations
Starting at 10 am on Wednesday 19 October 2022, the ecobonus.mise.gov.it platform reopens for dealers to book incentives for the purchase of electric mopeds and motorcycles. For the concessions, the Ministry of Economic Development makes available an additional 20 million euros for the year 2022, as required by the simplifications decree. The contribution, aimed at those who purchase a new electric vehicle of categories L1e, L2e, L3e, L4e, L5e, L6e, L7e, will be calculated on the percentage of the purchase price: 30% for purchases without scrapping and 40% for purchases with scrapping.

