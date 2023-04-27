Ecomondo 2023, from 7 to 10 November at the Rimini fair

Rome, 27th April. (beraking latest news ) – Six thematic macro-areas, a single ecosystem for the ecological transition. Ecomondo, the Italian Exhibition Group’s international exhibition dedicated to industrial technologies and services for the circular economy, will open its doors for the 26th edition from …

Rome, 27th April. (beraking latest news) – Six thematic macro-areas, a single ecosystem for the ecological transition. Ecomondo, the Italian Exhibition Group’s international exhibition dedicated to industrial technologies and services for the circular economy, will open its 26th edition from 7 to 10 November next at the Rimini Fair with a new payoff: The Ecosystem of the Ecological Transition.

From the valorisation of waste into resources to the regeneration of soils and agro-forestry and food ecosystems, from energy obtained from biomass to the use of waste as secondary raw materials. And again: the entire integrated water cycle and environmental monitoring, the protection of the seas and water environments in their essential function for man’s food sustenance and economic activities: this is the exhibition structure with which Ieg will present the more innovative technologies for sustainable competitiveness. This is the first edition in which Ecomondo will occupy the entire Rimini exhibition centre, after renewable energies found their independent place in the sector’s expo calendar with K.Ey, which took place in March.

Waste as Resource, Sites&Soil Restoration, Circular&Regenerative Bio-economy, Bio-Energy&Agroecology, Water Cycle&Blue Economy, Environmental Monitoring &Control: these are the thematic exhibition areas of Ecomondo 2023. Among these and alongside these, two sectors stand out: ‘Water’ dedicated to water and the new edition of Sal.Ve. In the first, visitors will find the entire supply chain of water resources: from collection to return and reuse, with an emphasis on digital transformation, a key element today for improving its management. The main national and international utilities and trade associations, including Utilitalia, will be protagonists in this area with a calendar of seminars. In the biennial Sal.Ve area, organized in partnership with Anfia, the main manufacturers’ brands exhibit vehicles for ecological waste collection and disposal and refuse collection services; and test drives outside.

Ecomondo also offers its community a busy calendar of conventions and conferences, organized under the aegis of the Technical-Scientific Committee, directed by Professor Fabio Fava of the University of Bologna in collaboration with the main institutional and technical partners of the event, together with international board that includes experts from the European Commission, OECD, FAO, Ufm, Eea, Iswa.

Lastly, a strong push towards internationality. With a 58% increase in foreign visitors over 2021, the involvement of profiled operators from the Balkan area, Europe outside the EU, North Africa (Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia), Senegal, Ivory Coast, Angola, Ghana, Rwanda, the Middle East, plus Canada, Latin America, the United States and China. Second edition, then, for the Africa Green Growth Forum thanks to the contribution of prestigious international agencies, intergovernmental institutions such as Union for the Mediterranean and Unido, non-profit organizations such as Res4Africa, Business Council for Africa, among others, which will present the technological framework of reference and the opportunities for growth and development on the continent.