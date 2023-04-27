Dortmund captain Reus has extended his contract

“Right now we have a big goal to focus on. We want to win the title. But I still have a great desire to do my best for the club,” Reus said in a press release.

With Borussia, he won the German Cup twice and the domestic Supercup three times. In 2013, he was with her in the final of the Champions League. He played 48 games for the German national team and won bronze at the European Championships in 2012.