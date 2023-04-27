Anyone who refuses a drug test will be detained by the police Info

The Government of the RS approved today the Draft Law on Amendments to the Law on Misdemeanors, which stipulates the possibility of detaining a person caught committing a misdemeanor, who is found to be in possession of drugs and narcotics, and refuses to undergo testing.

The statute of limitations for the execution of protective measures has been extended to two years, and the possibility of imposing a ban on attendance at certain sports events is also foreseen, it was announced from the Bureau of Public Relations of the Government of Srpska.

For the defendant who does not have a place of residence, i.e. residence in the Republic of Srpska, i.e. Bosnia and Herzegovina, the possibility is given that, in the shortest prescribed period, in addition to the misdemeanor order, he can pay the fine and the costs of the payment transaction electronically using the POS terminal at the place where the offense was committed to an authorized officer , in the police station or the office of the competent authorized body, with the issuance of proof of payment.

“This possibility is also prescribed for persons who have a residence, that is, residence in the Republika Srpska and BiH, when they want to pay a fine on the spot electronically,” the announcement states.

It is stipulated that a person who has received a misdemeanor order and submitted a request for a court decision, and not only based on a request to initiate a misdemeanor proceeding, will be able not to appear in court and use the possibility of a written declaration of acceptance of responsibility in which he can propose, as a rule, milder sanction for themselves.

With the established amendments and additions, the provisions of the Law are harmonized with the provisions of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Srpska, the Law on Criminal Procedure of the Srpska, as well as the implementation of the decision of the Constitutional Court of Srpska by which Article 191 paragraph 5 of the Law was deemed unconstitutional.

