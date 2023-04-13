Berlin (German news agency) – In order to cope with the climate change in Germany, there is currently a lack of tens of thousands of skilled workers. This is made clear by the figures for the new training contracts, about which “Welt” (Friday edition) reports. According to this, the number of trainees in 30 professions identified as “climate-relevant” by the chambers of crafts actually fell last year – instead of how

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

