Home News Economy: “Climate trade” is desperately looking for young people
News

Economy: “Climate trade” is desperately looking for young people

by admin
Economy: “Climate trade” is desperately looking for young people

Berlin (German news agency) – In order to cope with the climate change in Germany, there is currently a lack of tens of thousands of skilled workers. This is made clear by the figures for the new training contracts, about which “Welt” (Friday edition) reports. According to this, the number of trainees in 30 professions identified as “climate-relevant” by the chambers of crafts actually fell last year – instead of how

See also  The Secretariat of Economic Development and the Chamber of Commerce of Valledupar are looking for options to bring to the city

You may also like

Hawolgok-dong ‘Shintong Planning’ confirmed… Transformed into 1,900 households...

Edict 2nd. notice Yully del Carmen Barrios Valencia

Fake diplomatic passports: scammers convicted | News.at

A comprehensive strike closes pharmacies in Morocco.. and...

In the Pescaito neighborhood of Valledupar, the body...

After deadly bear attack: Messner for killing aggressive...

When Boano speaks the language of fallacies and...

In Pore and Tauramena, two new cases of...

Transcript of the Special Press Conference of the...

Maria Schrader and Loriot awarded

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy