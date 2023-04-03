Kiev (German news agency) – The general manager of the German Chamber of Industry and Commerce (DIHK), Martin Wansleben, has promised Ukraine support from the German economy in the reconstruction. Wansleben is currently accompanying Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens) on his trip to Ukraine.

“The trip with Federal Minister of Economics Habeck is a signal and an offer from German industry to help shape the reconstruction of Ukraine together with the Ukrainians,” he told the “Handelsblatt” (Tuesday edition). Despite the Russian war of aggression, many German companies are still active in Ukraine. “That can be a good basis when it comes to supporting the reconstruction of Ukraine, which has already begun,” said Wansleben.

The areas of construction, transport, municipal infrastructure and energy are given priority.